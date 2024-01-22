StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

About Milestone Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

