StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
GIGM opened at $1.41 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
