StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 590.80% and a negative return on equity of 332.49%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -49.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne purchased 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $37,159.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.