Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of 3M Call Options (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 33,606 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 77% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,975 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,877,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $123.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMM

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.