Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Palantir Technologies Call Options (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 349,557 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 19% compared to the average daily volume of 293,246 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %

PLTR stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.84. 59,052,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,621,066. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

