Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 30,881 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 972% compared to the average volume of 2,882 call options.

GOOS traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. 1,304,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,006. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

