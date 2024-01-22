Stifel Nicolaus Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $141.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.20. 2,068,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,732 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.