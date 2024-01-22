Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $85.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.94.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.35. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

