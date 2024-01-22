Stifel Nicolaus Boosts International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $183.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.29.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,292,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,021. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $174.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

