Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$52.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price objective on Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.63.

Shares of ENB opened at C$48.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$56.29.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of C$9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.7305085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.00%.

In related news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. In other news, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

