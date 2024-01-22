Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Barclays started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Stellantis by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

