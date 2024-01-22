SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 78 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $7.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $834.13. The stock had a trading volume of 280,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,943. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.00 and a 1 year high of $846.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $741.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.57. The stock has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

