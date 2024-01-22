SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 41,857 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,857 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.81. 1,213,388 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.44 and its 200-day moving average is $138.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

