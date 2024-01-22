SteelPeak Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,046. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

