SteelPeak Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3,043.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,318,000 after buying an additional 464,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,046,000 after buying an additional 1,079,787 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,698,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,035,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.16. The stock had a trading volume of 440,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,197. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.68.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.