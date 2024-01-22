SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $8.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $630.90. The company had a trading volume of 96,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,945. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.99. The stock has a market cap of $176.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $632.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

