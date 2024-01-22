SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1,611.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,715 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.95. 5,647,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,223,418. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

