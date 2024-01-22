SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 657.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,982 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.56. 313,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

