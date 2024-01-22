SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 94,163 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1,421.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.17. 982,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,927. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $241.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

