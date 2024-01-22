SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 720,982 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2,832.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 720,982 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,159,248. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.