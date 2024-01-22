Status Hits Market Capitalization of $151.71 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Status has a total market capitalization of $151.71 million and $8.78 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00018369 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00023082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,230.49 or 0.99864756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011678 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00216759 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,872,894,924 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,872,894,924.159278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03991015 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,569,443.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

