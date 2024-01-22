Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases 343 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 2.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 28.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% during the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $313.49. 631,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.02. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $248.96 and a 52 week high of $317.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

