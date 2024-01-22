St. Louis Trust Co Takes $1.17 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $507,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.