St. Louis Trust Co Takes $1.17 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $507,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.
Schwab International Equity ETF Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab International Equity ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.