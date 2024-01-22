SSI Investment Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SSI Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IWN traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.41. The stock had a trading volume of 989,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,837. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.04. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

