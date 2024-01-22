SSI Investment Management LLC Buys 24,001 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.53. 1,650,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $61.80.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

