SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $184.93 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $131.13 and a 1 year high of $198.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.45.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after acquiring an additional 586,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after buying an additional 272,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.