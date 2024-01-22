Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) versus Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Financial Survey

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spruce Power and Aqua Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $82.27 million 0.86 -$93.93 million ($4.39) -0.88 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A

Aqua Power Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spruce Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -95.77% -6.68% -1.97% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Spruce Power and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 4.33, indicating that its stock price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spruce Power and Aqua Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Aqua Power Systems beats Spruce Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

