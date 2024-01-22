Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Trading Down 3.3%

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.03 and last traded at $53.15. Approximately 611,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 979,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12,783.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.