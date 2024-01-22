Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.91.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

SRC stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 152.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,125,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 108,281 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.