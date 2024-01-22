Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Mizuho

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

SR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of SR stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.32. 17,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,558. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. Spire has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.48 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spire will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $2,130,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Spire by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

