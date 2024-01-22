Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, December 28th.
Sphere 3D Stock Performance
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 841.11% and a negative return on equity of 419.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sphere 3D will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sphere 3D Company Profile
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
