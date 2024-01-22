SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.30

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.30 and last traded at $96.74, with a volume of 924626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.68.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

