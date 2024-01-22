SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 37,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 82,114 shares.The stock last traded at $39.75 and had previously closed at $39.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 3,692,635 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,773,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,493,000 after buying an additional 1,885,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 199.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,609,000 after buying an additional 1,227,530 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1,508.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 916,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 859,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth $11,782,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

