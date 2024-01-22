SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,692,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,595. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

