SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,034 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.27% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $15,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,024.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 711,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,159. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

