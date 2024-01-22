SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $379.72. 3,822,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,939. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $381.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.59 and a 200-day moving average of $351.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

