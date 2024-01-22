Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,443. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

