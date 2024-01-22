Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,309 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $95.20. 547,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.