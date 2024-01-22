Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.83. 656,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,576. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

