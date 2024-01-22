Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $374,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $214,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,896 shares of company stock worth $371,270. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 494,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,581. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

