Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 1.3% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000.

RDVY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.79. 319,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,233. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

