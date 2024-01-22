Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.28. 5,354,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,519,558. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

