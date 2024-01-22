Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,437 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $51.03. 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

