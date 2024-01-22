Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $122.38. 532,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,383. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.60.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Read Our Latest Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.