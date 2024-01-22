Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 42 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $439.09. 472,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,793. The firm has a market cap of $411.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $440.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,164 shares of company stock worth $199,248,209. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

