Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $209.81 million and approximately $3,968.33 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00018337 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,950.72 or 0.99987740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011733 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00208782 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003904 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00998032 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $6,486.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

