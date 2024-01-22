Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Sohu.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $319.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.29. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

About Sohu.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

