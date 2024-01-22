Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Sohu.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $319.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.40.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.29. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
