Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.00

Smartspace Software plc (LON:SMRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.07), with a volume of 117096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.83).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.92. The company has a market cap of £24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,345.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Smartspace Software plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells workplace software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: SwipedOn and Space Connect. It offers software as a service meeting room booking, visitor management, and desk management software products, as well as analytics.

