Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.04

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 158964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,055,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,458,000 after acquiring an additional 79,743 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,994,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,989,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 148,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,843,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

