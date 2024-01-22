Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target Raised to $15.70

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.40 to $15.70 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.54.

Sinclair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. Sinclair has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Sinclair news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,652,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 233,977 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after buying an additional 539,312 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

